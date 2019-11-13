Heads up: UK PM Johnson to call for end of Brexit 'groundhoggery'

Johnson will be delivering his first major speech of the election later today









The gist of his speech has already been released earlier but let's see if he has anything else to add later in the day. In case you missed it:





"The UK is admired and respected around the world but people are baffled by our debate on Brexit and they cannot understand how this great country can squander so much time and energy on this question and how we can be so hesitant about our future.

If we can get a working majority, we can get Parliament working for you, we can get out of the rut. We can end the groundhoggery of Brexit.



We can honour the wishes of the people, or else we can waste more time, at the cost of a billion pounds per month, and have two more referendums, one on Scotland and one on the EU - an expense of spirit and a waste of shame, more political self-obsession and onanism.



This is why I urge everybody undecided how to vote - imagine waking up on Friday 13 December after the election to find the Corbyn-Sturgeon coalition in Downing Street.



They will ruin 2020 with two referendums, they will ruin the economy with out-of-control debt, they will put taxes up for everyone and, instead of an Australian points system, we'll have uncontrolled and unlimited immigration." ForexLive



He will be speaking after doing some visiting in South Yorkshire and the East Midlands - due to the flood - so I don't believe there is a specific time but just take note.