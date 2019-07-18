Heads up: UK retail sales data due at the bottom of the hour

UK June retail sales data set to be released at 0830 GMT

Expectation is for retail sales to fall again on the month but relative to a year ago, consumption activity is expected to hold more solid. The sluggish conditions in consumption seen in April and May only adds to the worries faced by the UK economy in Q2 and the data here should reaffirm that notion.





However, with the pound gaining on Barnier's comments earlier, just be wary of a potential follow through move to the upside - on the back of short covering - if the data here surprises to the upside in the event of a major beat.





With short positions looking a bit tepid, a solid report could feed into minor gains in the pound in the near-term but in the bigger picture, this doesn't really change anything. It's all about sentiment (still negative) and positioning (shorts looking a little stretched) now so take that into account when gauging the reaction to the data later.



