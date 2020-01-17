Heads up: UK retail sales data due later at 0930 GMT

The release today will include activity from Black Friday sales

I warned about that already in a previous post last month, and that if you are to gauge UK retail sales activity towards the end of the year then you need to account for both the November and December readings together for a more accurate overview.





However, given the heightened sensitivity over the BOE and a January rate cut over the past week or so, much emphasis will be paid on whether or not retail sales activity can meet market expectations in the first place.





If the data today shows a more subdued reading - despite the boost from Black Friday sales - and with November also having produced a weaker reading, it will give pound bears more to chew on in calling for a sooner rate cut by the BOE.





On the flip side, a more solid reading still needs to be paired with the November reading to "balance" things out since consumers are more likely than not to wait on Black Friday to have finished up their shopping before the holiday period kicks in.





Expectation is for a +0.6% m/m headline reading with the ex-auto, fuel reading expected at +0.8% m/m. I wouldn't be surprised if we do actually see a slightly stronger reading later today as explained by the above sentiment.





In my view, the more key UK data points will only arrive next week whereby we will have labour market data on 21 January and post-election PMI data on 24 January.





Those two will essentially be the ultimate decider - particularly the latter - on whether or not we may see the BOE cut its bank rate at the end of the month.







