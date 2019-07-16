Heads up: Von der Leyen vote for European Commission presidency later today

Another reminder on potential political risk in Europe today









0700 GMT - Speech in parliament

This will be her final chance to convince MEPs on why they should vote for her.





1600 GMT - Voting begins

As mentioned yesterday, voting will be done via secret ballot so there is potential for an upset to happen later.





1800 GMT - Result expected to be announced

Just be wary that the result could come in a bit earlier or later than the scheduled time.





As for what this means for the euro currency, I reckon a potential failure to get von der Leyen past the first round of voting may see some uneasiness creep into trading sentiment. That will be more reflective of the struggles faced by European leaders to maintain a united and cohesive front to the public in general.





I mean, if they can't even settle on appointing someone to lead, how are they going to come to an agreement on issues like the budget and migration moving forward?





Just in case you missed out on the above headlines. The schedule set for today is as per the following (h/t @ Darren McCaffrey):