Heads up: Watch out for Italy's ratings review later today

S&P will deliver their latest update on Italy's sovereign rating later

Italian bond yields have been a little calmer over the past few sessions, with 10-year yields now just slightly back under 2% today.





However, just take note that S&P will deliver their latest review on Italy's sovereign rating later - likely after the close - and that could be a concern for the yields spread





Italy's current rating is 'BBB', which is just two notches above junk rating, with a negative outlook to boot.





The ECB may have taken steps earlier in the week to assure investors that junk bonds will still be accepted as collateral, but the reality of Italy gaining junk status may still potentially upset investors. So, that will be something to watch out for later today.



