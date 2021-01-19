Heads up: Yellen's confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary later today

Guess who's back

The key risk event to watch in the market today will be Janet Yellen's confirmation as Treasury secretary later today. She will be testifying in Congress at around 1500 GMT and her comments on the market - especially on the dollar - will be heavily scrutinised.





Upon the return from the long weekend, the market appears to be in a more buoyant mood for now with the dollar slumping across the board. But just be wary about Yellen's remarks as that could have the potential to shake things up later on in the day.





A couple of previews from earlier in the week on what to expect:







