Heads up: YouGov is to release their MRP poll for the UK election tomorrow

The MRP poll accurately predicted the hung parliament in the 2017 election





The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll for this year's election would be published first by The Times newspaper at around 2200 GMT tomorrow. These were the comparison results of the 2017 forecasts:













As far as election sentiment goes, this could be one to set up base expectations and thus influence price action in the pound.





Considering its bold (at the time) and accurate forecast for the 2017 election, expect markets to keep a close watch on the poll release this time around.