Headwinds to send AUD just a little lower in Q1 (analyst note)

An AUD/USD update via Westpac over the weekend, in summary.

Westpac note the positives that driven its rise:

Rapid global equity gains following the US elections

optimism over Covid-19 vaccines

resurgent iron ore prices (9-year highs)

Since the US dollar typically underperforms in global economic upswings, dips in AUD/USD should be shallow

Nevertheless the analysts at the bank see it capped into the end of Q1 with a forecast of 0.76 citing headwinds: