Headwinds to send AUD just a little lower in Q1 (analyst note)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An AUD/USD update via Westpac over the weekend, in summary.

Westpac note the positives that driven its rise:
  • Rapid global equity gains following the US elections
  • optimism over Covid-19 vaccines
  • resurgent iron ore prices (9-year highs)
  • Since the US dollar typically underperforms in global economic upswings, dips in AUD/USD should be shallow
Nevertheless the analysts at the bank see it capped into the end of Q1 with a forecast of 0.76 citing headwinds:
  • upward pressure on US Treasury yields following the Democrats' recapturing of Senate control
  • RBA's aggressive A$100bn QE program (with potential for more)
  • ongoing pain for Australia's tourism and education exports
  • tensions with China which will hurt both investment and exports

