Heavy dose of central bank speakers coming up in New York trading
Lots of talk but few of them have anything to say
The PPI report is due at the bottom of the hour but it's not likely to be noticed by the market. Prices are expected to rise 0.2% y/y with a large drag coming from energy.
The main news will be a steady stream of central bank comments but we're just not at the point where any imminent action or theme is in play. Perhaps Haldane offers something new on negative rates but it will probably be a reiteration that they're studying the issue. For Fed speakers, I'm looking for any insight on high-frequency indicators. All times GMT:
- 1235 Fed Barkin
- 1300 Fed Clarida
- 1600 BOE Haldane
- 1400 ECB Villeroy
- 1415 ECB de Cos
- 1430 BOC Lane
- 2200 Fed Kaplan
- 1900 Fed Quarles
- 2200 RBA Lowe
