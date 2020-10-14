Heavy dose of central bank speakers coming up in New York trading

Lots of talk but few of them have anything to say





The PPI report is due at the bottom of the hour but it's not likely to be noticed by the market. Prices are expected to rise 0.2% y/y with a large drag coming from energy.





The main news will be a steady stream of central bank comments but we're just not at the point where any imminent action or theme is in play. Perhaps Haldane offers something new on negative rates but it will probably be a reiteration that they're studying the issue. For Fed speakers, I'm looking for any insight on high-frequency indicators. All times GMT:





