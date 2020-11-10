Heavy dose of Fedspeak on the economic calendar

What's coming up

It's a light day for economic data but there is the September JOLTS report at 1500 GMT and a 10-year auction at 1800 GMT.

What will keep things moving are a series of central banker comments:
  • 1400 GMT ECB's Knot
  • 1500 GMT Fed's Rosengren & Kaplan
  • 1700 GMT Fed's Kaplan again
  • 1730 GMT Fed's Bostic
  • 1900 GMT Fed's Quarles
  • 2100 GMT Fed's Rosengren
  • 2200 GMT Fed's Brainard
I don't see anything the Fed could say that would have a big impact. If anything, they might try to talk down yields at the long end but I doubt the market would listen.

