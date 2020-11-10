Heavy dose of Fedspeak on the economic calendar
What's coming up
It's a light day for economic data but there is the September JOLTS report at 1500 GMT and a 10-year auction at 1800 GMT.
What will keep things moving are a series of central banker comments:
- 1400 GMT ECB's Knot
- 1500 GMT Fed's Rosengren & Kaplan
- 1700 GMT Fed's Kaplan again
- 1730 GMT Fed's Bostic
- 1900 GMT Fed's Quarles
- 2100 GMT Fed's Rosengren
- 2200 GMT Fed's Brainard
I don't see anything the Fed could say that would have a big impact. If anything, they might try to talk down yields at the long end but I doubt the market would listen.