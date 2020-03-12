Heavy losses for European equities to start the morning

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The DAX is under the 10,000 level for the first time since 2016

Germany DAX
  • Eurostoxx -5.5%
  • France CAC 40 -5.4%
  • Germany DAX -5.9%
  • UK FTSE -5.0%
  • Spain IBEX -5.4%
  • Italy FTSE MIB -5.5%
It is pretty much a bloodbath and there's no other way to put it really. The euro is also being dragged lower now as there could be significant ramifications after Trump announced a travel ban for 30 days from Europe earlier today.

EUR/USD has eased back to 1.1260 from around 1.1310 to start the session earlier.

There's not much reprieve anywhere else as we see US Treasury yields also stay pressured. 30-year yields are near the lows for the day at 1.21% now, down by over 17 bps.

Update (0840): The DAX is now down by over 6.7%. Yowza.

