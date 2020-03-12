Heavy losses for European equities to start the morning
The DAX is under the 10,000 level for the first time since 2016
- Eurostoxx -5.5%
- France CAC 40 -5.4%
- Germany DAX -5.9%
- UK FTSE -5.0%
- Spain IBEX -5.4%
- Italy FTSE MIB -5.5%
It is pretty much a bloodbath and there's no other way to put it really. The euro is also being dragged lower now as there could be significant ramifications after Trump announced a travel ban for 30 days from Europe earlier today.
EUR/USD has eased back to 1.1260 from around 1.1310 to start the session earlier.
There's not much reprieve anywhere else as we see US Treasury yields also stay pressured. 30-year yields are near the lows for the day at 1.21% now, down by over 17 bps.
Update (0840): The DAX is now down by over 6.7%. Yowza.