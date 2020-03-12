Heavy losses for European equities to start the morning

The DAX is under the 10,000 level for the first time since 2016

Eurostoxx -5.5%

France CAC 40 -5.4%

Germany DAX -5.9%

UK FTSE -5.0%

Spain IBEX -5.4%

Italy FTSE MIB -5.5%

It is pretty much a bloodbath and there's no other way to put it really. The euro is also being dragged lower now as there could be significant ramifications after Trump announced a travel ban for 30 days from Europe earlier today.





EUR/USD has eased back to 1.1260 from around 1.1310 to start the session earlier.





There's not much reprieve anywhere else as we see US Treasury yields also stay pressured. 30-year yields are near the lows for the day at 1.21% now, down by over 17 bps.





Update (0840): The DAX is now down by over 6.7%. Yowza.



