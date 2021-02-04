Hedge fund made $700 million on GameStop (pro-tip: this is what HFs are supposed to do)
Senvest Management began buying stock in GME in September 2020, not getting caught up in the short-selling mania in the company.
Their work included:
- speaking with management
- assessed competitors
- noted the involvement of activists in the stock
Says the Wall Street Journal:
- By the end of October, Senvest owned more than 5% of the company, paying under $10 a share for the bulk of the stock.
- They thought that if GameStop could hold on until the next generation of videogame consoles came out and stoked demand for games and accessories, the company would get a boost. And they reasoned that if Mr. Cohen could help transform GameStop from a largely bricks-and-mortar operation into an online gaming destination, the company could be worth far more.