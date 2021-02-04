Hedge fund made $700 million on GameStop (pro-tip: this is what HFs are supposed to do)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Senvest Management began buying stock in GME in September 2020, not getting caught up in the short-selling mania in the company.

Their work included:
  • speaking with management
  • assessed competitors 
  • noted the involvement of activists in the stock
  • By the end of October, Senvest owned more than 5% of the company, paying under $10 a share for the bulk of the stock.
  • They thought that if GameStop could hold on until the next generation of videogame consoles came out and stoked demand for games and accessories, the company would get a boost. And they reasoned that if Mr. Cohen could help transform GameStop from a largely bricks-and-mortar operation into an online gaming destination, the company could be worth far more.
Senvest Management began buying stock in GME in September 2020, not getting caught up in the short-selling mania in the company.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose