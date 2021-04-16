Hedge fund titan Einhorn (try the pastrami) & the $100m deli business (with one store)

Hometown International stock is trading at levels that give it a valuation of more than $100 million. The company's shop, the Hometown Deli, did just $35,000 in sales - combined - over the past two years, a financial filing says.

That's via CNBC which posted up a piece on the business after David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital, writing in his quarterly letter to shareholders, referred to it as an example of a "completely" broken market:

From CNBC:

"The pastrami must be amazing," Einhorn cracked of the company, whose stock from late March 2020 to early September rose to more than $9 per share from $3.25 per share despite the deli - its only operating business - being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic during that time frame.

Its a fascinating read from CNBC ... although the information in it might raise some suspicions that the pastrami., and perhaps other things about the business, is not quite kosher.









