We're on the verge of helicopter money

Support is building





Jake Sherman at Politico reports today that support is building in Washington to cut a $1000 cheque to every adult American.





Mitch McConnell just said Congress needs to provide direct assistance to workers, families and help small business.







In Canada today there were hints about several similar plans that could be rolled out tomorrow. In Denmark, companies are getting state aid to pay 75% of salaries.





I wrote last week about one of my worries right now: That governments everywhere aren't going to be able to process jobless claims fast enough. The wave that's about to hit will be unprecedented.







Four years ago Ray Dalio warned that helicopter money was coming. Here we are:



