Here is a bullish view on AUD/USD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via a Danske client note on the Australian dollar 

  • the bank like the AUD higher "in the absence of new shocks"
  • has the potential to move higher
  • AUD/USD is undervalued around current spot 
Danske says other currencies are also undervalued against an "overvalued" US dollar. Warn that over/under valuations can persist for some time though.

More: 
  • long AUD/USD in our view remains a key recovery trade: its China/cyclical/commodity features coupled with a strong valuation argument makes it an attractive global reflation trade candidate
  • inflation differences across countries may emerge in the aftermath of COVID-19 and also have the potential to shift real exchange rates over time
  • the medium term risk of a broad-based global reflation trend is well hedged with long AUD/USD 
