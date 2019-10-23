Here are five Brexit options ahead (there are probably more)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here we go, an outline of 5 potential Brexit scenarios ahead. feel free to add more in the comments. the more the merrier.

"Technical" extension
Longer extension/delay
  • Again, Tusk has recommended out to January 31, 2020 if needed.Given much parliamentary work needs to be done it may take even longer!
'No-deal' Brexit
Bring on an election
  • UK PM Johnson has polls in his favour if an election is called
  • Needs the support of the main opposition Labour Party to get an early election
  • Labour has been adamant they would not support an election unless the threat of a "no deal" Brexit is removed - an extension would seem to go a long way to removing that threat, boosting the chance of an election.
A second referendum
  • Down there with 'no deal' IMO. 
  • There is some support for this, of course, but enough in the parliament? 
Always time for a cuppa!Here we go, an outline of 5 potential Brexit scenarios ahead. feel free to add more in the comments. the more the merrier.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose