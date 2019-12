USD/JPY was entirely unchanged





USD/JPY closed last week at 109.44 and closed today at 109.44. The week before was essentially flat as well.





However elsewhere there were some decent-sized moves in a week that's normally a dud but has included some big moves for the second year in a row.





On Friday it was the euro that led the way, stealing the top spot from the pound with a late-day rally. The US dollar was the laggard.