Here are the 4 international holiday destinations that'll be in Australia's travel bubble
PM Morrisson has nominated Singapore, Japan, Korea, and the Pacific as being under consideration but does caution this will take some time.
The 'bubble' with New Zealanders is still to commence, so don't go packing your suitcases just yet.
Morrison says he'll be speaking:
- the Prime Minister of Japan
- the President of South Korea
- Pacific leaders
Foreign Minister Payne is in discussions with Singapore.
Europe is open to Australians (those permitted to leave Australia that is).
In Australia's second largest city residents are permitted to travel anywhere they like ... within 5km (about 3 miles) of their home (and if they have a valid reason!).
LOL.