Here are the currency winners (& losers) from the attack on Saudi oil production
Attacks on Saudi oil refining facilities over the weekend.
ICYMI:
- Drone attacks cut as much as 5mbpd of Saudi oil production
- It could be 'weeks' before Saudi oil production returns to full capacity
- Goldman Sachs oil price forecasts after the Saudi attack
- Platts on the oil price impact of the Saudi attack
- CAD, yen both higher in thin Monday opening forex markets
- Images released of the extensive damage to Saudi production facilities
- Can Saudi Arabia restore almost half the oil production within just days?
- UBS on oil after the attack on Saudi production facilities
- Is a US SPR oil release imminent? No, say analysts
- Here we go - Trump says will authorise SPR oil release if needed
- Oil prices surge as futures trade commences for the week, Stock index futures open lower.
- More on those Goldman Sachs oil price forecasts after the Saudi attack
- Oil - Citi says one key takeaway from the Saudi attacks
- Trump says locked and loaded for response to attack on Saudi oil
- Weekend attack on Saudi oil production - oil price higher. Where we at.
Citi on the emerging market currency impacts, winners and losers. To outperform:
- RUB - Russian ruble
- COP - Colombian peso
Losers:
- TRy -Turkish lira
- INR - Indian rupee
More from Citi:
- looking ahead, a higher geopolitical risk premium will be needed
- large oil spike a negative for global growth
- may spur recession fears once again
- US rates likely to fall, perhaps not immediately
---
ps,. In DMs, CAD and NOK the winners. Yen has also benefitted (so far at least), as has CHF, on heightened geopolitical fears.