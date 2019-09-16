Here are the currency winners (& losers) from the attack on Saudi oil production

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Attacks on Saudi oil refining facilities over the weekend.

ICYMI:


Citi on the emerging market currency impacts, winners and losers. To outperform: 
  • RUB - Russian ruble 
  • COP - Colombian peso 
Losers:
  • TRy -Turkish lira
  • INR - Indian rupee 
More from Citi:
  • looking ahead, a higher geopolitical risk premium will be needed
  • large oil spike a negative for global growth
  • may spur recession fears once again
  • US rates likely to fall, perhaps not immediately

---
ps,. In DMs, CAD and NOK the winners. Yen has also benefitted (so far at least), as has CHF, on heightened geopolitical fears.

