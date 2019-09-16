Here are the currency winners (& losers) from the attack on Saudi oil production

Attacks on Saudi oil refining facilities over the weekend.

Citi on the emerging market currency impacts, winners and losers. To outperform:

RUB - Russian ruble

COP - Colombian peso

Losers:

TRy -Turkish lira

INR - Indian rupee

More from Citi:

looking ahead, a higher geopolitical risk premium will be needed

large oil spike a negative for global growth

may spur recession fears once again

US rates likely to fall, perhaps not immediately





ps,. In DMs, CAD and NOK the winners. Yen has also benefitted (so far at least), as has CHF, on heightened geopolitical fears.











