Here are the two coronavirus vaccines the US CDC is making preparations to distribute

As posted earlier - the US CDC is under pressure to get a COVID-19 vaccine out before the election.

the technical details supplied match up with the two vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer

while these two vaccines are furthest along in clinical tests in the United States neither have passed human trials showing them to be safe and effective





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describe the vaccines as Vaccine A and Vaccine BOf course, the CDC has lost pretty much all its once-solid credibility at the altar of political interference. This is just another step.