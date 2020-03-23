Here are the US companies who are hiring

This via Bloomberg, some hiring to offset the job losses elsewhere

Pepsi 6,000





Service, delivery workers. There will be similar developments on other economies (scaled to the size of those economies of course).





These will not entirely offset the job losses ahead. Initial claims this week are seeing estimates, some of 3 million (BoA)













Instacart 300,000Walmart 150,000Amazon 100,000Dollar General 50,000CVS 50,000Albertsons 30,000Pizza Hut 30,000Dollar Tree 25,000Papa John's 20,0007-Eleven 20,000Dominos 10,000Kroger 10,000Walgreens 9,500