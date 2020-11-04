Lawsuit filed

Trump's campaign has released a statement saying it has filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of ballots in Michigan. It's also demanding 'to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.'





Arguably, the next phase of the election fight is more important than the vote itself. It's a challenge of its entire legal and electoral foundation along with the ability to run a fair and proper election.





Given the huge run-up in risk assets here, I tend to think the market is underestimating the risks.



