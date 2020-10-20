Here is a 0.75 AUD/USD year-end forecast

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Westpac, their updated view for the Australian dollar for the next couple of months. 

The northern summer's risk rally and USD rout extended to AUD/USD 0.74 on 1 Sep. 
Since then, headwinds have sprung up, 
  • including US equity wobbles as the election looms and fiscal support wanes,
  • along with a rebound in Covid-19 cases in the US and Europe. 
  • The RBA's dovish shift adds weight to the A$, with consensus growing for not just cuts in official rates to 0.1% in November but some form of QE. 
Trade below 0.70 may become frequent near term. But this would be a buying opportunity. 
The RBA is still not attracted to negative rates and Australia's historically large trade surpluses provide some insulation. Moreover, we expect an improvement in risk appetite post-US election and aggressive Fed easing, undermining USD multi-month. 
We retain our 0.75 year-end target. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose