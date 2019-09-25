Here is a forecast for gold to USD1,650 (and why)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Glad I didn't post this yesterday when it was at 1530 ...

Forecast via UOB (Singaporean bank United Overseas Bank) from their most recent 'Quarterly Global Outlook':

Gold continues to be the clear winner amidst the surge in safe haven demand
list of positive drivers for gold is growing
  • synchronized monetary policy easing
  • lower global bond yields
  • increased central bank allocation
We expect further gold strength towards USD 1,650 / oz
  • strength in gold has also rubbed on silver which is trying to play catch up
---
Weekly candle chart:

Glad I didn't post this yesterday when it was at 1530 ...


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose