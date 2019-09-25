Here is a forecast for gold to USD1,650 (and why)

Glad I didn't post this yesterday when it was at 1530 ...

Forecast via UOB (Singaporean bank United Overseas Bank) from their most recent 'Quarterly Global Outlook':





Gold continues to be the clear winner amidst the surge in safe haven demand

list of positive drivers for gold is growing

synchronized monetary policy easing

lower global bond yields

increased central bank allocation

We expect further gold strength towards USD 1,650 / oz

strength in gold has also rubbed on silver which is trying to play catch up



---

Weekly candle chart:















