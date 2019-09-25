Here is a forecast for gold to USD1,650 (and why)
Glad I didn't post this yesterday when it was at 1530 ...
Forecast via UOB (Singaporean bank United Overseas Bank) from their most recent 'Quarterly Global Outlook':
Gold continues to be the clear winner amidst the surge in safe haven demand
list of positive drivers for gold is growing
- synchronized monetary policy easing
- lower global bond yields
- increased central bank allocation
We expect further gold strength towards USD 1,650 / oz
- strength in gold has also rubbed on silver which is trying to play catch up
---
Weekly candle chart: