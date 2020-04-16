Here is a forecast of -90,000 for the Australian March employment report (& preview)

The March 2020 Australian labour market survey was conducted in the earlier part of March prior to the lock down restrictions really hitting.

Data release due at 0130GMT

I posted expectations earlier:



Employment Change: K expected -30K, prior +26.7K

Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.4%, prior 5.1%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was +6.7K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was +20K

Participation Rate: % expected 65.9%, prior was 66.0%



As part of previews:



Note that while the median consensus is for a -30K result, some of the bank estimates are much, much higher:

NAB is at -90k

JP Morgan Securities is at -80K

RBC is at -75K

TD -60k

Barclays -50.4k

RBC preview:

survey period for March labour force was the first two weeks of the month prior to the step-up in social distancing measures

Nevertheless, we will likely see some impact as businesses began to stand down or shed labour amid a reduction in turnover and expectations of tougher restrictions

decline in the participation rate is likely as well and may temper the move in the UR to ~5.6%

There will be a number of other key metrics that will likely show a weakening in the broader labour market, including a decline in hours worked, employment/population and higher underemployment rate.





