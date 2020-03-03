Here is a gold price target for $1650, with "risks are skewed to the upside in H1"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A client note from UBS on gold, asking "Is gold still a safe haven?" given its recent stall.

Some snippets of interest:
  • Gold looks attractive here as a hedge against the backdrop of negative rates and acute uncertainty that is likely to persist. 
  • We expect safe haven and diversification flows to continue
  • The resilience of gold ETFs is encouraging and coincides with increasing strategic interest
  • We reiterate our view from last week targeting $1650 over a 3-month timeframe, following consolidation of stretched positioning in the very near term. Risks are skewed to the upside in H1 given the potential for a larger drag to economic growth than we expect and corresponding policy easing. 
  • Looking beyond to the second half of the year is becoming more challenging as the situation with COVID- 19 and the potential impact continues to evolve globally.
