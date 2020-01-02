Here is a view on GBP, remains a buy on dips

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Here is a snippet from Credit Agricole on sterling

On Brexit ;
  • We still expect to get more tangible evidence of the positive impact on business confidence from the abating political risks later in the U.K. this month
  • risk of a no trade deal Brexit still looming large on the horizon,
and impact on the economy:
  • any rebound in the UK PMIs could be muted at best

To wrap up on the pound:
  • GBP remains buy on dips for now vs both USD and EUR

(CA comments via Bloomberg) 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose