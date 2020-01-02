Here is a view on GBP, remains a buy on dips
Here is a snippet from Credit Agricole on sterling
On Brexit ;
- We still expect to get more tangible evidence of the positive impact on business confidence from the abating political risks later in the U.K. this month
- risk of a no trade deal Brexit still looming large on the horizon,
- any rebound in the UK PMIs could be muted at best
(CA nailed that … UK December final manufacturing PMI 47.5 vs 47.4 prelim)
To wrap up on the pound:
- GBP remains buy on dips for now vs both USD and EUR
(CA comments via Bloomberg)