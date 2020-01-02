Here is a view on GBP, remains a buy on dips

Here is a snippet from Credit Agricole on sterling

On Brexit ;

We still expect to get more tangible evidence of the positive impact on business confidence from the abating political risks later in the U.K. this month

risk of a no trade deal Brexit still looming large on the horizon,

To wrap up on the pound:

GBP remains buy on dips for now vs both USD and EUR







and impact on the economy: