Whistleblower Guo Wengui is a Chinese billionaire living in exile in the United States disputes the numbers.



Wengui says crematoriums are leaking the real figure.



His estimate is 1.5 Million Coronavirus Cases In China, 50,000 Coronavirus Deaths In Wuhan alone



Wengui says there are 49 crematoriums in Wuhan, and they've been working 24/7 for 17 days. Last week, a crematorium worker identified as "Mr. Yun" told a Chinese newspaper he and co-workers have been working 24 hours a day.





The author of the piece is Mike 'Mish' Shedlock. I don't know if anyone reading this has much experience reading Mr. Shedlock. I used to quite a few years ago and stopped due to his market calls being pretty much permanently wrong (he was, maybe still is, a permabear). However, the data he referred to was never false (just his interpretation of it for the markets proved incorrect).





