Here is another gold bull, not so much for equites
A positive view on gold from State Street via bbg Bloomberg
- Gold a great asset to hedge investment risks now
- we have some hedges in gold
Contrasts the bull gold view with a less sanguine outlook for equities:
- At the moment, we are a little underweight in equities
- "Investors are often accused for being very short term, but when I look at the equity markets, the valuations and the absence of guidance, you can say that they are looking well into the future"
- "For an equity valuation perspective, you have to set for yourself some sort of benchmark, post-pandemic earnings level, and you're uncertain how fast you will get there."