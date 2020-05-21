Here is another gold bull, not so much for equites

A positive view on gold from State Street via bbg Bloomberg

Gold a great asset to hedge investment risks now

we have some hedges in gold

Contrasts the bull gold view with a less sanguine outlook for equities:

At the moment, we are a little underweight in equities

"Investors are often accused for being very short term, but when I look at the equity markets, the valuations and the absence of guidance, you can say that they are looking well into the future"

"For an equity valuation perspective, you have to set for yourself some sort of benchmark, post-pandemic earnings level, and you're uncertain how fast you will get there."



