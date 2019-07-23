Here is even more on the shots fired by South Korea at the Russian military plane

  • 3 Russian and 2 Chinese military aircraft operating together in the area
  • one of the Russian aircraft entered SK territorial airspace
  • over Dokdo
  • twice
  • Warning shot(s) were fired both times, along with warning flares
The info comes from South Korea's Defense Ministry. Nothing from Russia nor China as yet. 




