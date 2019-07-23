Here is even more on the shots fired by South Korea at the Russian military plane
South Korean military fires warning shot at Russian military plane
More on the South Korean military firing shots at a Russian plane
- 3 Russian and 2 Chinese military aircraft operating together in the area
- one of the Russian aircraft entered SK territorial airspace
- over Dokdo
- twice
- Warning shot(s) were fired both times, along with warning flares
The info comes from South Korea's Defense Ministry. Nothing from Russia nor China as yet.