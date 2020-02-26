Here is one South Korean export definitely set to fall - face masks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South Korea's government will limit mask exports to a maximum of 10 percent of total output 

  • country's daily production of masks reached 11 million units as of Tuesday (doubled from two weeks ago)
