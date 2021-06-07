Here is Rosneft’s head Igor Sechin warning on an 'acute' oil shortage (spoiler - its a long term view)

Igor Sechin heads Russian oil major Rosneft, the world's second-largest oil producing company by output after Saudi Aramco.

Speaking over the weekend, said the world was facing an acute oil shortage in the long-term

Said this is due to underinvestment amid a drive for alternative energy, while oil demand continued to rise.

His outlook nearer-term:

it was hard to predict when the global economy would recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

due to "lots of uncertainties" & slow vaccination programmes in some regions

expected some shortages to kick in from the second half of 2021







