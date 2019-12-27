Here is the most-compelling chart for the pound

With the differences between bond yields around the world so tight, equity markets are turning into a major driver of FX flows.

The UK remains a diversified, open economy and the FTSE 100 is trading at a 14 P/E for this year. Moreover, the dividend yield is sky high.
In historical terms it looks great as well, with the dividend yield still near the best it's been in ages.

I'm not sure the economy is going to turn in 2020 but 5% is a decent price to get paid to wait.
