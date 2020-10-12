Here is the shopping list of new US arms sales to Taiwan

From China earlier, objection to the new sales:

Reuters with the report: Three of the planned seven weapons sales had been approved by the U.S. State Department a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin Corp called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) long-range air-to-ground missiles made by Boeing Co called SLAM-ER and external sensor pods for F-16 jets that allow the real-time transmission of imagery and data from the aircraft back to ground stations

A further four weapons systems wanted by Taiwan remain under consideration, not yet announced.







