Here is the shopping list of new US arms sales to Taiwan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From China earlier, objection to the new sales:

Reuters with the report:
Three of the planned seven weapons sales had been approved by the U.S. State Department 
  1. a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin Corp called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
  2. long-range air-to-ground missiles made by Boeing Co called SLAM-ER
  3. and external sensor pods for F-16 jets that allow the real-time transmission of imagery and data from the aircraft back to ground stations
A further four weapons systems wanted by Taiwan remain under consideration, not yet announced. 


