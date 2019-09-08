Here is UK PM Johnson's cunning plan to stop Brexit extension beyond October 31
Earlier post on the UK media report on Prime Minister Boris Johnson plan to sabotage Brexit extension
The background to this is Parliament have voted to require the PM to request an extension from the EU beyond October 31 (conditions apply but that's the gist of it). Johnson plans to send an accompanying letter saying the UK government does not want the extension, that is it wants an exit on October 31.
