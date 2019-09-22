Here is what could send EUR/GBP to parity (spoiler ... a no deal Brexit)

Comments via BNY Mellon Investment Management on sterling, euro and Brexit.

GBP to head towards parity against both the USD and euro in the event of no deal Brexit

under 'no deal' … big fall in sterling -- say 10% to 15% from here

test parity against the euro, probably the dollar as well

and BoE will be cutting rates

For UK stocks, would be a benefit for FTSE 100 which has a lot of companies with foreign earnings



----

Hmmmm - I do wonder how much a hard Brexit is 'priced in' and whether the dire GBP forecasts in such an event are perhaps too dire?







