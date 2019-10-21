Here is what will act as a floor under GBP

A snippet from Citi on Brexit and sterling (bolding is mine)

We are not convinced that a Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and UK Government will be ratified in the UK Parliament, and hence we are reluctant to forecast GBP much higher from here.

However, the Benn Act means that 19th October is the de-facto deadline on a deal before the 31 October A50 deadline, and thus acts as a floor under GBP in the short term. A50 extension to January 2020 closely followed by a General Election are the most probable outcomes.



The bank further adds that Speaker Bercow's turning down of PM Johnson's vote boosts the prospect of a UK general election/ 2nd referendum

GBP/USD may pull back to 1.25-1.26 area

----

Be sure to keep track of developments as they occur, this the latest:



