Here is what's ahead on the Australian data calendar this coming week

I'll have more to come on these in the daily data calendar heads up, a quick heads up here.

Monday
  • Australian  Bureau of Statistics (ABS) latest weekly "Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey."
Tuesday
  • weekly consumer confidence (ANZ-Roy Morgan)
  • credit & debit card spending (Commonwealth Bank)
  • Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages (ABS)
  • RBA private sector credit data for May
  • RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks via webinar at the Economic Society on "The Reserve Bank's policy actions and balance sheet"
Wednesday
  • PMI manufacturing surveys from AiGroup and CBA
  • ABS Q2 engineering construction activity 
  • ABS May building approvals
  • CoreLogic home price index
Thursday
  • Trade surplus for May (ABS)
Friday
  • May retail trade (ABS)
  • Services PMI from CBA
  • new vehicle sales data  
  • AiGroup construction PMI 
Adding these for what's from elsewhere during the Asia session next week.
Sunday
Tuesday
  • China official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) manufacturing and services purchasing managers indexes (PMI) (see this link
Wednesday
  • China Caixin manufacturing PMI
Friday
  • China Caixin services PMI
