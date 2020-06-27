Here is what's ahead on the Australian data calendar this coming week

I'll have more to come on these in the daily data calendar heads up, a quick heads up here.

Monday

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) latest weekly "Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey."

Tuesday

weekly consumer confidence (ANZ-Roy Morgan)

credit & debit card spending (Commonwealth Bank)

Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages (ABS)

RBA private sector credit data for May

RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks via webinar at the Economic Society on "The Reserve Bank's policy actions and balance sheet"

Wednesday

PMI manufacturing surveys from AiGroup and CBA

ABS Q2 engineering construction activity

ABS May building approvals

CoreLogic home price index

Thursday

Trade surplus for May (ABS)

Friday

May retail trade (ABS)

(ABS) Services PMI from CBA

new vehicle sales data

AiGroup construction PMI

Adding these for what's from elsewhere during the Asia session next week.

Sunday

Tuesday

China official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) manufacturing and services purchasing managers indexes (PMI) (see this link)

Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI

Friday

China Caixin services PMI











