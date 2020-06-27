Here is what's ahead on the Australian data calendar this coming week
I'll have more to come on these in the daily data calendar heads up, a quick heads up here.
Monday
- Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) latest weekly "Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey."
Tuesday
- weekly consumer confidence (ANZ-Roy Morgan)
- credit & debit card spending (Commonwealth Bank)
- Weekly Payroll Jobs and Wages (ABS)
- RBA private sector credit data for May
- RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle speaks via webinar at the Economic Society on "The Reserve Bank's policy actions and balance sheet"
Wednesday
- PMI manufacturing surveys from AiGroup and CBA
- ABS Q2 engineering construction activity
- ABS May building approvals
- CoreLogic home price index
Thursday
- Trade surplus for May (ABS)
Friday
- May retail trade (ABS)
- Services PMI from CBA
- new vehicle sales data
- AiGroup construction PMI
Adding these for what's from elsewhere during the Asia session next week.
Sunday
Tuesday
- China official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) manufacturing and services purchasing managers indexes (PMI) (see this link)
Wednesday
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI
Friday
- China Caixin services PMI