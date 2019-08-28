Here is what's driving gold prices higher. Forecasts out to end-2019.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A useful summary indeed, comments from UBS (in brief from a longer note):

Investors turning to gold amid 
  • escalating trade risks
  • likely impact of higher tariffs on growth and inflation
  • Dovish Fed expectations 
  • concerns about the potential for FX intervention
  • Global yields continue to fall
  • Latest headlines on some potential de-escalation of trade tensions seem insufficient to trigger a correction in gold, suggesting that there is a relatively high threshold for easing investor concerns. Persistent uncertainty is likely to keep gold well supported. 
Forecast:
  • We continue to see gold rallying to as high as $1,600 between now and year-end
  • a potential pit stop around $1,580
A useful summary indeed, comments from UBS (in brief from a longer note):


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose