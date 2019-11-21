Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia for Friday 22 November 2019

A few preliminary PMIs along with Japanese inflation data

2200 GMT Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for November 

  • Manufacturing prior 50.0
  • Services prior 50.1
  • Composite prior 50.0

2330 GMT Japan inflation data for October 

  • National CPI y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.2%
  • National CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.3%
  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y, expected0.6 %, prior was 0.5% 

Even with the boost to prices expected from the sales tax hike the expected CPI numbers are way, way below the BOJ target.

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMIs for November 

  • Manufacturing prior 48.4
  • Services prior 49.7
  • Composite prior 49.1

