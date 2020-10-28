Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia - Thursday 29 October 2020

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for September

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for October, final

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for Q3

0030 GMT Australia terms of trade data for Q3

Import Price Index expected -2.0% , prior -1.9%

Export Price Index expected -3.5% , prior -2.4%

The BOJ October policy decision will be today, I'll have more to come on this separately