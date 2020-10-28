Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia - Thursday 29 October 2020
Ahead for the session:
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for September
expected 1.0% m/m, prior 4.6%
expected -7.6% y/y, prior -1.9%
0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for October, final
Business Confidence and Activity Outlook the twin headlines
Flash numbers here: New Zealand ANZ Oct prelim business confidence -14.5 vs -28.5 prior
0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for Q3
- prior -15
- the monthly survey is a more timely indicator
0030 GMT Australia terms of trade data for Q3
- Import Price Index expected -2.0% , prior -1.9%
- Export Price Index expected -3.5% , prior -2.4%