Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia - Thursday 29 October 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Ahead for the session:

2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week

2350 GMT Japan Retail sales for September 

  • expected 1.0% m/m, prior 4.6%

  • expected -7.6% y/y, prior -1.9% 

0000 GMT New Zealand ANZ business survey for October, final

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for Q3

  • prior -15
  • the monthly survey is a more timely indicator

0030 GMT Australia terms of trade data for Q3

  • Import Price Index expected -2.0% , prior -1.9%
  • Export Price Index expected -3.5% , prior -2.4%

The BOJ October policy decision will be today, I'll have more to come on this separately 


