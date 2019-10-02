Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

Special note - Chinese markets closed all this week.

2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for September

AiG Services PMI

prior 51.4





2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for , final

Preliminaries and priors can be found here:

2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week

0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for September

prior 0.3%

0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Services and Composite PMIs for

0100 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Funo speaking

0130 GMT Australia - Trade balance for September