Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
Special note - Chinese markets closed all this week.
2230 GMT Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for September
AiG Services PMI
- prior 51.4
2300 GMT Australia CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMIs for , final
Preliminaries and priors can be found here:
2350 GMT Japan - international Securities flow for the week
0100 GMT New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Prices for September
- prior 0.3%
0030 GMT Japan Jibun Bank/Markit final Services and Composite PMIs for
0100 GMT Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Funo speaking
0130 GMT Australia - Trade balance for September
- expected 6,000m surplus
- prior 7,268m surplus