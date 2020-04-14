Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

There is little to move forex here on the data agenda for the session, it'll be over to the news flow instead.

2100 GMT NZ house sales for March, prior +9.2% y/y.

2245 GMT New Zealand food prices for March, prior 0.0% m/m.

2230 GMT Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan survey weekly consumer confidence, prior 71.9

0030 GMT Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for

prior was -3.8% on the month to 91.9.

The result will be even lower than the prior, the virus impact worsened in Australia and government social distancing requirements tightened.

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation in the 1-3 years to maturity window