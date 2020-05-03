Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

0100 GMT Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for April

  • prior 0.2% m/m and 1.5% y/y
  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for April

  • prior -10.3% m/m and this this April result will be worse as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak bites further.

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for March

  • expected -15.0% m/m, prior +19.9%



