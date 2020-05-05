Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2245 GMT New Zealand jobs report for Q1 2020

Q1 will only begin to capture the virus outbreak damage on employment

Unemployment rate expected 4.4%, prior 4.0%

Employment change expected -0.2% q/q, prior 0.0%

Employment change expected 0.7% y/y, prior 1.0%

Participation rate expected 70.0%, prior 70.1%

Private wages excluding overtime expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

Private wages including overtime expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.6%

Average hourly earnings expected 0.9% q/q, prior 0.1%

0130GMT Australia Retail Sales for March, and also Q1