Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for April
- Heavy Traffic index prior -8.0% m/m
- ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth. Given the nationwide shut down this will be showing a large decline in traffic flow this month.
2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence
ANZ/Roy Morgan survey
prior 89.5, in an improving trend to still terribly low levels.
0130 GMT Australia business confidence and business conditions for April
priors -66 and -211 respectively
National Australia Bank Business survey
earlier: Australian survey on business confidence and conditions is due Tuesday - preview (and AUD impact)
0130 GMT China inflation figures for April
China CPI expected 3.7% y/y, prior 4.3%
PPI expected -2.5% y/y, prior -1.5%
I'll have more to come on this separately