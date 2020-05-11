Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today

2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for April

  • Heavy Traffic index prior -8.0% m/m
  • ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth. Given the nationwide shut down this will be showing a large decline in traffic flow this month.

2330 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence

  • ANZ/Roy Morgan survey

  • prior 89.5, in an improving trend to still terribly low levels.

0130 GMT Australia business confidence and business conditions for April

  • priors -66 and -211 respectively

0130 GMT China inflation figures for April

  • China CPI expected 3.7% y/y, prior 4.3%

  • PPI expected -2.5% y/y, prior -1.5%

  • I'll have more to come on this separately


See here for global coronavirus case data
