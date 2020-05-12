Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

2100 GMT Fed's Mester speaking - stay tuned for headlines!

2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for April

  • expected -15% y/y, prior -3.5%
  • big drop coming due to lockdown effects

2350 Japan, bank lending and

2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for March

  • BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2034.2bn, prior Y 3168.8bn

  • BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1254.1bn, prior Y 2378.1bn

  • Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 185.0bn, prior Y 1366.6bn

0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for May

  • prior -17.7% to 75.6 ... should show some improvement buyt the level will still be abysmal

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25 years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q1 2020

  • expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
  • expected 2.1% y/y, prior 2.2%

0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision and statement, Governor Orr presser follows at 0300GMT

I'll have more to come on this separately 

rbnz orr


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose