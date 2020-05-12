Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBNZ day
2100 GMT Fed's Mester speaking - stay tuned for headlines!
2301 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for April
- expected -15% y/y, prior -3.5%
- big drop coming due to lockdown effects
2350 Japan, bank lending and
2350 GMT Japan Balance of Payment Current Account for March
BoP Current Account Balance expected Y 2034.2bn, prior Y 3168.8bn
BoP Current Account Adjusted expected Y 1254.1bn, prior Y 2378.1bn
Trade Balance BoP basis expected Y 185.0bn, prior Y 1366.6bn
0030 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for May
- prior -17.7% to 75.6 ... should show some improvement buyt the level will still be abysmal
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 10-25 years left until maturity window
0130 GMT Australia Wage Price Index for Q1 2020
- expected 0.5% q/q, prior 0.5%
- expected 2.1% y/y, prior 2.2%
0200 GMT Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision and statement, Governor Orr presser follows at 0300GMT
I'll have more to come on this separately