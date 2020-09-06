Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today 07 September 2020
China data day - the latest trade balance. Note, there is no firmly scheduled time fro this release, some time after 0200 GMT is expected.
2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index
prior 44.0
2350 GMT Japan reserves
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window
0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for August
prior +16.7% m/m
Yuan terms
- China trade balance: expected CNY 386bn, prior was CNY 442.23bn
- Exports y/y: expected +12.4%, prior was +10.4%
- Imports y/y: expected +6.1%, prior was +1.6%
USD terms
- China trade balance: expected $49.7bn, prior was $62.33bn
- Exports: expected +7.5%, prior +7.2%
- Imports: expected +0.2%, prior was -1.4%