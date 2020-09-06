Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today 07 September 2020

China data day - the latest trade balance. Note, there is no firmly scheduled time fro this release, some time after 0200 GMT is expected.

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for

  • Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

  • prior 44.0

2350 GMT Japan reserves

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

  • in the 1-3, 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for August

  • prior +16.7% m/m 

From China, the trade balance for August. With the US election on the horizon, it'll be interesting to see how exports to, and imports from, the US are shaping up. So far commitments made in the Phase 1 Trade 'Deal' have not been adhered to. 

Yuan terms
  • China trade balance: expected CNY 386bn, prior was CNY 442.23bn
  • Exports y/y: expected +12.4%, prior was +10.4%
  • Imports y/y: expected +6.1%, prior was +1.6%
USD terms
  • China trade balance: expected $49.7bn, prior was $62.33bn
  • Exports: expected +7.5%, prior +7.2%
  • Imports: expected +0.2%, prior was -1.4%


