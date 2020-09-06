Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today 07 September 2020

2230 GMT Australia - AiG Services PMI for

Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

prior 44.0

2350 GMT Japan reserves

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

in the 1-3, 3-5, 25+ years left until maturity window

0130 GMT Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for August

prior +16.7% m/m

Yuan terms

China trade balance: expected CNY 386bn, prior was CNY 442.23bn

Exports y/y: expected +12.4%, prior was +10.4%

Imports y/y: expected +6.1%, prior was +1.6%

USD terms

China trade balance: expected $49.7bn, prior was $62.33bn

Exports: expected +7.5%, prior +7.2%

Imports: expected +0.2%, prior was -1.4%

From China, the trade balance for August. With the US election on the horizon, it'll be interesting to see how exports to, and imports from, the US are shaping up. So far commitments made in the Phase 1 Trade 'Deal' have not been adhered to.