Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, 10 December 2019

2205 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks, on Payments System



May not be much on his outlook for the economy nor monetary policy. Soon find out though.



2230 GMT Australia weekly consumer confidence, prior 108.1

2350 GMT Japan money stock for November

0030 GMT Australia quarterly house price index. Not of much interest given we get monthly updates on this.

0030 GMT from Australia and of much more focus, the National Australia Bank business survey for November

business confidence, prior 3

business conditions, prior 2

Both very soft.

0130 GMT China inflation data for November

CPI expected 4.3%, prior 3.8%

PPI expected -1.5% and prior was -1.6%