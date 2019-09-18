Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - 19 September 2019

FOMCUL8R - today's it Aussie jobs data, and the BOJ.

2245 GMT New Zealand Q2 2019GDP

  • expected 2.0% y/y, prior 2.5%
  • expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.6%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately

0130 GMT Australia Employment report for August

  • Employment Change: K expected 15K, prior 41.1K
  • Unemployment Rate: % expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%
  • Full Time Employment Change: K prior was 34.5K
  • Part Time Employment Change: K prior was 6.7K
  • Participation Rate: % expected 66.0%, prior was 66.1%
  • I'll have more to come on this separately, but earlier: Australian jobs report is due Thursday - preview

The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting concludes today with the decision and statement. There is no firmly scheduled time for this but 0230 to 0300GMT is a good bet. Stay tuned for more to come  on this. 



